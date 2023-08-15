SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Sports

Romano ready to return for Blue Jays

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 15, 2023 2:47 pm
Toronto closer Jordan Romano has been reinstated from the 15-day injured list and made available for the Blue Jays’ game tonight against the visiting Philadelphia Phillies.

Romano was placed on the injured list on July 29 with lower back inflammation.

Despite missing half a month of action, the right-hander from Markham, Ont., remains third in the American League and tied for fifth in the majors with 28 saves.

In a corresponding move, right-hander Nate Pearson has been optioned to Triple-A Buffalo.

The Jays are hoping Romano is the first of several key players to return from the IL as they push for a playoff spot over the last month and a half of the regular season.

Star shortstop Bo Bichette (knee), centre-fielder Kevin Kiermaier (elbow) and reliever Trevor Richards (neck) are still on the list.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 15, 2023.

