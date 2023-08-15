Temperature records broken in 5 Alberta cities as heat wave ramps up

Send this page to someone via email

Cooler weather is expected later this week, but hot, steamy weather is currently hitting many parts of southern Alberta, and Environment Canada (EC) says there is potential for temperature records to be broken each day.

A weather summary issued by EC early Tuesday morning reported that there were five temperature records set on Monday.

U.S. extreme heat: Close to 125 million Americans expected to face alerts in coming days

The hottest area was Taber, with a new record of 36.6 C. The previous record of 36 C was set in 1994 and records in this area have been kept since 1947.

The Cardston area has a new record of 35.6, breaking the old record of 35.5 C, also set in 1994. Records in the Cardston area have been kept since 1918.

The southern town of Milk River set a record of 35.4 C on Monday. The preceding record of 34.8 C was set in 2021 and records in Milk River have been kept since 1994.

Pincher Creek’s new record is 35.3 C, beating a 2003 temperature of 32.5 C. Records in this area have been kept since 1893.

Popular tourist area Banff also set a new record of 31.1 C, topping the 1994 record of 30.5 C. Records in this area have been kept since 1887.

Southern Alberta is currently under a heat warning. Residents and visitors are advised to take frequent breaks from the heat and spend time in cooled indoor spaces. EC also says you should monitor yourself for symptoms of heat stroke or heat exhaustion, such as high body temperature, lack of sweat, confusion, fainting and unconsciousness.

