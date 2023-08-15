Menu

Crime

Canada Post truck driver charged after rear-ending York police cruiser

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted August 15, 2023 12:39 pm
York Regional Police officer injured in crash with Canada Post truck
A Canada Post truck driver from Brampton has been charged after rear-ending a York Regional Police cruiser, seriously injuring an officer two months ago.

The crash happened in the area of Steeles and Woodbine avenues, near Highway 404, on the border of Toronto and Markham, around 2:30 a.m. on June 14.

York Regional Police said at the time an officer was conducting a traffic stop in that area and “upon completion of that traffic stop, the cruiser he was sitting in was struck from behind by a large truck.”

A Canada Post truck was driving westbound on Steeles Avenue East when it struck the back of the police vehicle, investigators said.

The police cruiser sustained severe damages and the officer was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition.

Story continues below advertisement

The driver of the truck remained on scene. Police also said the Canada Post truck driver was not involved in the initial traffic stop.

York Regional Police said they had called in Toronto police’s traffic services division to conduct the investigation into what happened.

In an update on Tuesday, Toronto police said a 45-year-old man from Brampton was charged with careless driving causing bodily harm under the Highway Traffic Act.

The scene of the crash between a Canada Post truck and a York Regional Police cruiser on Steeles Avenue on June 14, 2023. View image in full screen
The scene of the crash between a Canada Post truck and a York Regional Police cruiser on Steeles Avenue on June 14, 2023. Global News
