Customer threatens to kill store employee over gift card: Guelph police

A gift card may have sparked a rage in Guelph.

The Guelph Police Service was called to a west-end convenience store Monday morning.

Investigators say someone threatened to kill a store employee after discovering one of the two gift cards he had purchased at the store did not work.

They say the customer was irate toward the worker after demanding a refund. While the clerk pleaded for calm, the man damaged a phone that was on the counter.

The man left the store but then returned as officers were inside interviewing the employee. They were able to make an arrest.

A 53-year-old man from Guelph was charged and will be in a Guelph courtroom Sept. 19.