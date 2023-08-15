Customer threatens to kill store employee over gift card: Guelph police

A gift card may have sparked a rage in Guelph.
The Guelph Police Service was called to a west-end convenience store Monday morning.
Investigators say someone threatened to kill a store employee after discovering one of the two gift cards he had purchased at the store did not work.
They say the customer was irate toward the worker after demanding a refund. While the clerk pleaded for calm, the man damaged a phone that was on the counter.
The man left the store but then returned as officers were inside interviewing the employee. They were able to make an arrest.
A 53-year-old man from Guelph was charged and will be in a Guelph courtroom Sept. 19.
