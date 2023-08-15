Menu

Crime

Customer threatens to kill store employee over gift card: Guelph police

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted August 15, 2023 12:05 pm
Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. View image in full screen
Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Matt Carty / Global Guelph
A gift card may have sparked a rage in Guelph.

The Guelph Police Service was called to a west-end convenience store Monday morning.

Investigators say someone threatened to kill a store employee after discovering one of the two gift cards he had purchased at the store did not work.

They say the customer was irate toward the worker after demanding a refund. While the clerk pleaded for calm, the man damaged a phone that was on the counter.

The man left the store but then returned as officers were inside interviewing the employee. They were able to make an arrest.

A 53-year-old man from Guelph was charged and will be in a Guelph courtroom Sept. 19.

 

