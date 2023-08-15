Menu

Headline link
Canada

Edmonton restaurant chain presents winning bid at auction for donair costume

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 15, 2023 10:32 am
Click to play video: 'Alberta donair costume craze sparks fierce bidding war, fundraiser, premier photo-op'
Alberta donair costume craze sparks fierce bidding war, fundraiser, premier photo-op
WATCH ABOVE: (From July 21, 2023) The unlikely craze for a donair costume is continuing in Alberta. The mascot walked hand-in-hand with Premier Danielle Smith through Taste of Edmonton as bids in the province's online auction for the costume continue to soar. Slav Kornik has the story. – Jul 21, 2023
That’s a wrap on a fierce bidding war for a one-of-a-kind costume.

The winning bid for a donair costume being auctioned off by the Alberta government was listed at $16,025 when bidding closed on Monday evening.

Edmonton restaurant chain PrimeTime Donair has confirmed that it won the auction.

Click to play video: 'Alberta government is auctioning off a donair costume and people are eating it up'
Alberta government is auctioning off a donair costume and people are eating it up

Service Alberta says the costume was purchased in 2015 for a traffic safety video about the perils of driving high on cannabis.

However, the video was never made, as the province decided to go in another direction for the awareness campaign.

Trending Now

The listing for the donair costume boasts that it is made of latex, vulcanized rubber and synthetics, and that it comes with a silver-coloured body suit “for that authentic tinfoil look.”

Click to play video: 'Danielle Smith and donair costume stroll around Taste of Edmonton'
Danielle Smith and donair costume stroll around Taste of Edmonton
