Canada

A life-sized donair costume has bidders offering top dollar, and some spicy responses

By Mitchell Bailey Global News
Posted July 19, 2023 12:40 pm
Click to play video: 'Book of Donair serves up history and more about iconic kebab'
Book of Donair serves up history and more about iconic kebab
We chat with author and “food nerd” Lindsay Wickstrom about her new book the documents the donair. In Book of Donair,  Wickstrom explores the history of the donair, and the people who shaped this Halifax-born kebab into the iconic Canadian street food it has become – Oct 5, 2020
The official food of Halifax has shapeshifted into life-size form in a rather unusual location.

A four-foot-seven donair costume, complemented by a silver-coloured body suit to ensure the outfit offers up an “authentic tinfoil look,” was uploaded onto the Alberta government’s auction site on Friday.

On Wednesday, the highest bid placed was $1,000. The starting bid was originally set at $50.

All of the hallmarks of the authentic street food are on full display as the costume showcases tomatoes, onion, and donair meat all wrapped inside the enlarged pita bread and topped with donair sauce.

Someone wearing the donair costume waves hello to the mirror. View image in full screen
Someone wearing the donair costume waves hello to the mirror. Service Alberta

The costume also includes a highly controversial ingredient: lettuce.

Halifax-based restaurant chain King of Donair (KOD), whose founder is credited with perfecting the recipe when the restaurant first opened in 1973, is notoriously known for dismissing any wrap involving lettuce as an inauthentic donair. The company has even released an “Anti Lettuce Donair Club” T-Shirt on its website.

Nicholas Nahas, a co-owner of the seven-location franchise, said he’s been “keeping an eye” on the auction. He said he’s had some people reach out and offer to make some slight adjustments to the piece.

“(I) even had an email today from someone saying they could remove the lettuce if we wanted,” he said.

Regarding where the attention-grabbing ensemble ends up as a result of the auction, Nahas’ mind is already made up.

“That type of suit, no lettuce, belongs in Halifax,” he said.

Donair meat, sauce, and lettuce are some of the toppings included in the costume. View image in full screen
Donair meat, sauce, and lettuce are some of the toppings included in the costume. Service Alberta

Nahas noted that none of KOD’s Halifax locations currently offer the leafy vegetable, although their Western Canada locations do feature “the Alberta” donair, which does, in fact, contain lettuce.

He said King of Donair is considering throwing their hat in the ring and placing a bid on the one-of-a-kind getup.

According to the post, the costume’s make-up is comprised of different latexes, volcanized rubbers, and synthetics. The interior of the donair comes with adjustable shoulder straps and a 75” head-to-toe body suit.

A head-to-toe body suit is laid out in front of the donair costume. View image in full screen
A head-to-toe body suit is laid out in front of the donair costume. Service Alberta

The site suggests the packing indicates the costume was created by Alterian Inc., a design studio based in Los Angeles, Calif., but states it is unable to confirm.

Trending Now

“This costume was a prop for an advertising campaign and is no longer required by the department,” the uploader said in response to a user’s question.

“Surplus Sales is offering it for auction, as we do for any of our less interesting assets, that are no longer required.”

Questions surrounding how the attire ended up in the hands of the Alberta government continue to circulate on Twitter, as one user speculated that the “shwarma costume” was created in July 2015 for an unaired edition of a TUMs commercial series.

Global News is awaiting a response from an Alberta government spokesperson for more information as to how it ended up in the provincial government’s possession.

“My theory is the costume was commissioned for a TUMS commercial series done by Alterian but never used. The styling looks very similar to the taco, meatball and reuben from the aired spots,” said Alexandria Fisher, in response to a previous tweet.

Global News has reached out to Alterian Inc. for further information on the donair costume’s origin and has yet to receive a response.

Surplus Sales Edmonton, the item’s lister, categorized the item’s visual condition as “excellent” and “dusty,” while adding that its overall operational condition is unknown.

The second-highest bid was $615, with several lower bids hovering around the $500 mark. So far, 37 people have placed a bid on the costume.

The auction runs until Aug. 14.

