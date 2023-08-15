Woman stabbed multiple times near Ellice Avenue bus shelter

Send this page to someone via email

A woman is recovering in hospital after being stabbed multiple times at a bus shelter in Winnipeg.

Winnipeg police say they went to the 1800 block of Ellice Avenue just before 8 p.m. on Sunday and found a 28-year-old woman who had been stabbed. She was taken to hospital in unstable condition but later upgraded to stable condition.

Investigators say the victim approached the suspects “occupying” a bus shelter when an argument broke out. The verbal fight turned physical when one of the suspects pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim multiple times.

Officers arrested a 46-year-old woman and a 33-year-old woman and charged them with aggravated assault.

Investigation is ongoing. Police ask anyone with information to call 204-986-6219, Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477) or online at winnipegcrimestoppers.org.

