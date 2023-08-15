Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Woman stabbed multiple times near Ellice Avenue bus shelter

By Nicole Buffie Global News
Posted August 15, 2023 10:40 am
A woman was taken to hospital after being stabbed multiple times at a bus shelter on Ellice Avenue. View image in full screen
A woman was taken to hospital after being stabbed multiple times at a bus shelter on Ellice Avenue. Mike Sudoma / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A woman is recovering in hospital after being stabbed multiple times at a bus shelter in Winnipeg.

Winnipeg police say they went to the 1800 block of Ellice Avenue just before 8 p.m. on Sunday and found a 28-year-old woman who had been stabbed. She was taken to hospital in unstable condition but later upgraded to stable condition.

Investigators say the victim approached the suspects “occupying” a bus shelter when an argument broke out. The verbal fight turned physical when one of the suspects pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim multiple times.

Officers arrested a 46-year-old woman and a 33-year-old woman and charged them with aggravated assault.

Investigation is ongoing. Police ask anyone with information to call 204-986-6219, Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477) or online at winnipegcrimestoppers.org.

Click to play video: 'Woman arrested after assault, bus shelter damage on Portage Avenue: Winnipeg police'
Woman arrested after assault, bus shelter damage on Portage Avenue: Winnipeg police

 

Trending Now
Advertisement
More on Crime
Winnipeg crimeWinnipeg stabbingDowntown Stabbingstabbing victimbus shelter stabbingdowntown winnipeg crimeellice avenue crime
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices