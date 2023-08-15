Guelph police looking into theft of van from east-end business

Send this page to someone via email

The Guelph Police Service is trying to determine how a stolen van ended up in Hamilton.

The investigation began on Monday when a business owner contacted police that morning to report that a 2003 GMC Savana was missing from a secured yard near Speedvale Avenue East and Eramosa Road.

Investigators say a man broke into the secured compound sometime over the weekend and drove off in the van. It was later recovered in Hamilton.

They say security video showed the suspect gaining entry into the yard. He was seen wearing dark mechanic-style overalls with a triangle logo on the chest, a dark baseball cap, and black and white shoes.

Anyone with information on this is asked to contact the Guelph Police Service at 519-824-1212 ext. 7159 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.