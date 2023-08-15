Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Guelph police looking into theft of van from east-end business

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted August 15, 2023 11:01 am
Guelph police cruiser. View image in full screen
Guelph police cruiser. Scott Tracey/Guelph Police Service
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Guelph Police Service is trying to determine how a stolen van ended up in Hamilton.

The investigation began on Monday when a business owner contacted police that morning to report that a 2003 GMC Savana was missing from a secured yard near Speedvale Avenue East and Eramosa Road.

Investigators say a man broke into the secured compound sometime over the weekend and drove off in the van. It was later recovered in Hamilton.

They say security video showed the suspect gaining entry into the yard. He was seen wearing dark mechanic-style overalls with a triangle logo on the chest, a dark baseball cap, and black and white shoes.

Trending Now

Anyone with information on this is asked to contact the Guelph Police Service at 519-824-1212 ext. 7159 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Advertisement
More on Crime
TheftGuelph NewsGuelph crimeBreak InVehicle TheftGuelph Police ServiceStolen Van
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices