Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Video link
Headline link
Environment

Hamilton-area beach closed due to toxin-producing blue-green algae

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted August 15, 2023 11:18 am
The City of Hamilton closed the Binbrook Conservation Area beach on Aug. 14, 2023 amid the discovery of toxic blue-green algae. View image in full screen
The City of Hamilton closed the Binbrook Conservation Area beach on Aug. 14, 2023 amid the discovery of toxic blue-green algae. Google Maps
The beach around the Binbrook Conservation Area in Hamilton has been shut down due to the discovery of toxic blue-green algae in the water.

‘Closed’ signs were posted by the Niagara Conservation Authority across shorelines Monday afternoon and all recreational activities on the water were paused.

The agency is advising the public to avoid all contact with water from Lake Niapenco, including boaters launching or trailering watercraft.

“If you do come in contact with the water, wash yourself off as soon as possible with clean water,” Hamilton Public Health said in a statement.

Adverse health effects include skin irritation, rash, sore throat, sore red eyes, swollen lips, fever, nausea and vomiting.

Closures are expected to be in effect until algae deposits subside.

Last week the city also suggested staying away from the water at Valens Conservation Area Beach on Regional Road 97 following test results indicating unsafe swimming conditions.

Related News
