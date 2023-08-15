Heavy rain, thunderstorms expected for Hamilton and Niagara Region

Send this page to someone via email

Canada’s weather agency says Hamilton and Niagara Region are likely to be hit with significant rainfall Tuesday that is expected last right through the evening.

Environment Canada‘s statement suggests 20 to 40 millimetres will fall in the next 24 hours, with 50 mm possible in some areas.

“Periods of rain, which may be heavy at times, are expected today along with a risk of thunderstorms,” according to meteorologists.

“Local rainfall totals up to 50 mm are possible by the time the heavy rain weakens tonight.”

Changes to your Tuesday forecast. Computer models are shifting south slightly which would mean less rain to places like the GTA. Still a soaker for SW Ontario and possibly Niagara. pic.twitter.com/Ir9o3SGB1r — Anthony Farnell (@AnthonyFarnell) August 14, 2023