Heavy rain, thunderstorms expected for Hamilton and Niagara Region

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted August 15, 2023 10:13 am
Environment Canada is calling for significant rainfall Aug 15, 2023 in Hamilton and Niagara Region. View image in full screen
Environment Canada is calling for significant rainfall Aug 15, 2023 in Hamilton and Niagara Region. Global News
Canada’s weather agency says Hamilton and Niagara Region are likely to be hit with significant rainfall Tuesday that is expected last right through the evening.

Environment Canada‘s statement suggests 20 to 40 millimetres will fall in the next 24 hours, with 50 mm possible in some areas.

“Periods of rain, which may be heavy at times, are expected today along with a risk of thunderstorms,” according to meteorologists.

“Local rainfall totals up to 50 mm are possible by the time the heavy rain weakens tonight.”

