Traffic

Man in his 20s dead, another critically injured in Mississauga crash

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted August 15, 2023 6:47 am
Peel Regional Police car is shown in Brampton, Ont., on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. View image in full screen
Peel Regional Police car is shown in Brampton, Ont., on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston
Peel Paramedics say a man is dead and another has critical injuries after a crash in Mississauga early Tuesday.

Emergency crews were called to Derry and McLaughlin roads at around at around 5:30 a.m. for reports of a serious collision.

Paramedics said a man in his late 20s was pronounced dead on scene.

Another “middle aged” man was taken to a trauma centre with critical to life-threatening injuries, paramedics said.

Police said there is heavy police presence and traffic delays.

Eastbound traffic is blocked at Mavis Road and one westbound lane is blocked.

Motorists are advised to take other routes.

Fatal Crashpeel regional policeMississaugaMississauga crashDerry RoadMcLaughlin Roadcrash Mississauga
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

