Man in his 20s dead, another critically injured in Mississauga crash

Peel Paramedics say a man is dead and another has critical injuries after a crash in Mississauga early Tuesday.

Emergency crews were called to Derry and McLaughlin roads at around at around 5:30 a.m. for reports of a serious collision.

Paramedics said a man in his late 20s was pronounced dead on scene.

Another “middle aged” man was taken to a trauma centre with critical to life-threatening injuries, paramedics said.

Police said there is heavy police presence and traffic delays.

Eastbound traffic is blocked at Mavis Road and one westbound lane is blocked.

Motorists are advised to take other routes.

PR230263223 — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) August 15, 2023