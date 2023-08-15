2 people struck with pellets in dispute in Guelph

The Guelph Police Service is investigating a shooting involving a pellet gun.
Officers were dispatched to an address on Willow Road late Saturday night.
Investigators say several people were involved in a dispute outside just before 11 p.m. when sounds of gunshots rang out.
They say a man and a woman were struck in the abdomen area, causing redness and swelling.
Investigators determined a man had pulled out a Smith and Wesson-style pellet gun and fired several rounds. No arrests have been made.
Police are appealing for witnesses and anyone with information to contact the Guelph Police Service at 519-824-1212 ext. 7172 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
