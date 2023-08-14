Kelowna resident hopes city will reverse decision to borrow $241M for sports upgrades

Send this page to someone via email

A Kelowna, B.C., resident is expressing concern about the city’s proposed plan to borrow over $241 million to enhance four sports and recreation facilities across the community.

“I hope that the city will rethink this, and not waste our money,” said Susan Ames.

“If you did the calculation of an interest rate at 5 per cent over the next let’s say 30 years, it’s $220 million of interest, and who’s going to pay for that? Well, that’s the citizens of Kelowna.”

The city plans on using the loan to replace the aging Parkinson Rec Centre, construct activity centres in Glenmore and the Mission areas, and redevelop sports fields in Rutland.

Kelowna city council recently approved what’s called the alternative approval process, which allows municipal governments to sidestep local feedback, giving the city the greenlight.

“There’s a requirement — a legal requirement — to get the public’s approval for these kinds of expenditures, and this alternative approval process to me is like a loophole,” said Ames.

“We can’t give up, but it’s pretty difficult.”

Despite what may seem like an uphill battle, there is one way around it. The process requires at least 10 per cent of local municipal voters to oppose the proposed measure, and if the 10-per cent threshold or more is achieved, a referendum would be the end result.

Ames has started up a group called ‘Concerned Kelowna Residents for Financial Accountability.’ The group will have a presence outside all three City of Kelowna public information sessions this week looking to gather more signatures.

The first session will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 15 at the Rutland Activity Centre, from 3:30 to 6:30, followed by the CN Centre on Thursday Aug. 17 from 2:00 till 5:00, and lastly, at the Parkinson Rec Centre on Wednesday Sept. 6 from 3:00 till 6:00.

The group would need at least 12,160 signatures to proceed with a referendum.

“What we’re going to do is bring some information about other recreation centres — one in New Westminster, Surrey and Toronto, that are a lot less expensive, so it means that we don’t have to spend that kind of money,” said Ames.

The City of Kelowna, on the other hand, feels the loan will benefit residents now and well into the future.

“The argument for borrowing is that it creates intergenerational equity by spreading costs out across 30 years, to those who will benefit from the lifespan of the building, not just those using it when it is first built,” the City of Kelowna said in a statement.

“Borrowing through the Municipal Finance Authority of B.C., the City gets lower borrowing rates than the average mortgage.”

Those who are opposed to the recreation and activity centres loan must fill out an electoral response form and drop it off at Kelowna city hall by 4 p.m. Sept. 15th.