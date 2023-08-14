COVID-19 outbreak declared at Northumberland Hills Hospital in Cobourg, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Health officials have declared a COVID-19 outbreak in the restorative care unit at Northumberland Hills Hospital in Cobourg, Ont.

The hospital on Monday said eight patients in the unit have tested positive for COVID-19. As a result, the Haliburton, Kawartha Pine Ridge District Health Unit has declared an outbreak on the unit.

As a result, regular visiting to the unit has been paused. However, all other areas of the hospital will still permit visiting unless patients are in isolation for COVID-19 infection or exposure.

The hospital says all staff will screen for COVID-19 and any individual entering the hospital for work must pre-screen for symptoms. Regular infection prevention and control measures are in place.

NHH’s masking policy remains in effect for all clinical and patient care areas. Free masks are available at entry to the hospital and at the Community Mental Health offices. Visitors are expected to keep their masks on at all times while inside clinical areas.

No eating or drinking is permitted by visitors in patient rooms since masks would have to be removed.

Visitors who have recently developed COVID-19 are not permitted to visit patients for 10 full days from the date of symptom onset or from testing positive (whichever date is earliest).

“As COVID-19 restrictions have eased considerably in the last year, we would like to remind visitors that masking is still required in all patient care areas across NHH,” stated Ellen Douglas, manager, occupational health and infection control.

“Visitors who come to patient care units while unwell risk transmitting infection to our vulnerable patients.

“If you are visiting a loved one and have COVID-19, symptoms of COVID-19, or are feeling unwell, please reschedule your visit. Outbreaks require us to temporarily suspend visiting to the entire unit affected, which is difficult for everyone involved.”