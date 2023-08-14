Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Several vehicles hit by suspected stolen car in central Edmonton, police make arrest

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted August 14, 2023 3:04 pm
Police are investigating after several vehicles were hit in central Edmonton by what they believe was a stolen car on Monday. View image in full screen
Police are investigating after several vehicles were hit in central Edmonton by what they believe was a stolen car on Monday. Sarah Reid/Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police are investigating after several vehicles were hit in central Edmonton by what they believe was a stolen car on Monday.

According to police, it started at about 9 a.m. when the suspect vehicle hit another car and a police car in an alley in the area of 116 Street and 106 Avenue.

Police said that led to officers pursuing the vehicle which then hit two other cars in the area of 113 Street and 106 Avenue. Police said the suspect vehicle stopped moving after those collisions but did not say why.

No injuries were reported. Police said the driver of the suspect vehicle was arrested but there were no details on charges as of 12:30 p.m.

Police are investigating after several vehicles were hit in central Edmonton by what they believe was a stolen car on Monday. View image in full screen
Police are investigating after several vehicles were hit in central Edmonton by what they believe was a stolen car on Monday. Sarah Reid/Global News
CrimeEdmonton policeedmonton police serviceCollisionEPSEdmonton crimeTrafficEdmonton TrafficStolen VehicleStolen CarVehicle Collision
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices