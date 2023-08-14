Several vehicles hit by suspected stolen car in central Edmonton, police make arrest

Police are investigating after several vehicles were hit in central Edmonton by what they believe was a stolen car on Monday.

According to police, it started at about 9 a.m. when the suspect vehicle hit another car and a police car in an alley in the area of 116 Street and 106 Avenue.

Police said that led to officers pursuing the vehicle which then hit two other cars in the area of 113 Street and 106 Avenue. Police said the suspect vehicle stopped moving after those collisions but did not say why.

No injuries were reported. Police said the driver of the suspect vehicle was arrested but there were no details on charges as of 12:30 p.m.