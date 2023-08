See more sharing options

RCMP in Selkirk, Man., say they are investigating after a body was found last Thursday.

On Aug. 10 at 11:50 a.m., RCMP responded to a report of a body found in a wooded area near a property located on Highway 9 in the RM of St. Andrews.

Police say the body and cause of death are yet to be identified.

RCMP continue to investigate.