Entertainment

Smash hit musical ‘Chicago’ to return to Toronto for holiday run

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 14, 2023 1:40 pm
Katie Frieden and cast members from "Chicago," are shown in a handout photo. The smash Broadway hit "Chicago" will return to Toronto at the end of the year. Mirvish Productions says the musical will play at the Ed Mirvish Theatre from Dec. 27 to Jan. 6. View image in full screen
Katie Frieden and cast members from "Chicago," are shown in a handout photo. The smash Broadway hit "Chicago" will return to Toronto at the end of the year. Mirvish Productions says the musical will play at the Ed Mirvish Theatre from Dec. 27 to Jan. 6. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Mirvish Productions-Jeremy Daniel **MANDATORY CREDIT**
The smash Broadway hit “Chicago” will return to Toronto at the end of the year.

Mirvish Productions says the musical will play at the CAA Ed Mirvish Theatre from Dec. 27 to Jan. 6.

The show is touring to celebrate the 25th anniversary of its 1996 Broadway revival, with other stops set for Boston and Denver.

This will be the show’s eighth time in Toronto, having made its Canadian premiere in 1977.

The show’s revival also stopped in Toronto in 1998 with a 10-week sold-out run, which brought the performance back several times over the following decades.

Tickets for the production are on sale Thursday.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

