Motorcycle crash claims Winnipeg man’s life: WPS

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police say a motorcycle crash claimed the life of a man last Friday.

At 7 p.m. police went to the intersection of McGillivray Boulevard and Beaumont Street for reports of a crash involving a motorcycle.

Police say a 28-year-old man suffered serious injuries as a result of the crash and was taken to the hospital in critical condition, where he later died as a result of his injuries.

Police say an investigation is underway and family have been notified.

Through the investigation, police say they learned the motorcycle was driving westbound on McGillivray Boulevard from Pembina Highway when it collided with a vehicle at Beaumont Street, causing damage to both vehicles.

The occupants of the other vehicle were uninjured.

Story continues below advertisement

Investigators say they believe the motorbike rider’s manner of driving is a significant contributing factor in the crash.

Anyone with information, including video or dash camera video footage regarding this incident, is asked to contact traffic division investigators at 204-986-7085 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477 (TIPS) or online.