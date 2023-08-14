Fatal multi-vehicle collision in London, Ont. south end

Send this page to someone via email

London police say one person is dead after a multi-vehicle collision in the south end of the city Monday morning.

Police say emergency crews responded to a report of a two-vehicle collision in the area of Dingman Drive and Highbury Avenue South at around 8 a.m. One of the vehicles involved was a commercial vehicle.

The driver of the commercial vehicle was transported to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the second vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the intersection of Dingman Drive and Highbury Avenue South remains closed as the traffic management unit takes over the investigation.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.