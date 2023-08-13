Menu

Canada

Coquitlam RCMP, Kwikwetlem First Nation turn to public in search for missing persons

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted August 13, 2023 7:06 pm
Click to play video: 'What happens when a person goes missing in B.C.?'
What happens when a person goes missing in B.C.?
WATCH: Missing person reports are filed every day in B.C. but what are the steps taken when someone is reported missing? And what happens when they are found? Global News breaks it down for you – Sep 21, 2020
Two people have gone missing from Coquitlam and police are turning to the public for help.

Coquitlam RCMP said Stephanie Patterson, 44, and David Hall, 57, have not been seen or heard from since Friday, Aug. 11, when they left a home near Colony Farm Road and Lougheed Highway.

Missing coquitlam people View image in full screen
Coquitlam RCMP is looking for missing Stephanie Patterson and David Hall. Coquitlam RCMP

Patterson is an elected council member of the kʷikʷəƛ̓əm (Kwikwetlem) First Nation.

“The entire community is worried, and police want to do everything possible to make sure that Patterson and Hall are safe and sound,” Cpl. Alexa Hodgins said in a release.

“Stephanie and David are believed to be travelling together in a 2019 white Honda Ridgeline with British Columbia licence plates NF6112, with two red and black flaming skull stickers on the back.”

The Honda Ridgeline was last seen at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, in the Meadow Vale Shopping Centre located at 19080 Lougheed Hwy in Pitt Meadows, according to police.

The two were last seen in this truck, according to police. View image in full screen
The two were last seen in this truck, according to police. Coquitlam RCMP

Patterson is described as standing five-feet-two-inches tall, with a slim build, medium-length brown hair and hazel eyes.

Hall is described as standing six feet tall, with a medium build, short brown hair, a grey beard and hazel eyes.

Two red and black flaming skull stickers are on the back of the truck, according to police.
Two red and black flaming skull stickers are on the back of the truck, according to police. Coquitlam RCMP

Police are asking anyone who may have seen Stephanie Patterson, David Hall or their vehicle, or have information on their whereabouts to call Coquitlam RCMP at 604-945-1550.

Global News has reached out to the kʷikʷəƛ̓əm (Kwikwetlem) First Nation for comment.

