Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Bird falls from sky, smashes Tesla sunroof in Richmond

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted August 13, 2023 5:06 pm
Click to play video: 'Bird smashes Tesla sunroof in Richmond'
Bird smashes Tesla sunroof in Richmond
A B.C. family returned to their car to find the sunroof smashed and a dead bird on the hood in Richmond.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A B.C. family is figuring out their next steps after a freak accident left their Tesla without a roof.

Augustine Fan and his family were out for dinner in Richmond on Friday night when he got a notification that his car alarm was triggered.

When he went out to check, he found a bird on his hood and the sunroof smashed.

The parking lot is situated under a YVR flight path and his best guess is a plane clipped the bird and the animal landed directly on the roof.

tesla bird View image in full screen
The bird caused substantial damage to the car’s sunroof. Submitted

“I’m very fortunate that it didn’t happen while we were entering the car or exiting the car. Imagine if the incident happened when someone was in the car, not only would we get injured but there would be pieces of glass all over us,” he told Global News.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

“You can see the big pieces in the car but there’s a lot of fine particles that you can’t see. I spent three, four hours vacuuming and I couldn’t get rid of it all.”

Fan says what he’s thankful for most is that his young daughter wasn’t near the car at the time of the incident.

Click to play video: '‘Oh my god, I’m driving somebody else’s car’: Tesla owner perplexed by technical glitch'
‘Oh my god, I’m driving somebody else’s car’: Tesla owner perplexed by technical glitch
RichmondTeslaBC familyBC birdyvr flight pathBC tesladead bird smashes teslaTesla bird smash sunroofTesla dead birdTesla roof smashed
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices