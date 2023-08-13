Bird falls from sky, smashes Tesla sunroof in Richmond

Send this page to someone via email

A B.C. family is figuring out their next steps after a freak accident left their Tesla without a roof.

Augustine Fan and his family were out for dinner in Richmond on Friday night when he got a notification that his car alarm was triggered.

When he went out to check, he found a bird on his hood and the sunroof smashed.

The parking lot is situated under a YVR flight path and his best guess is a plane clipped the bird and the animal landed directly on the roof.

View image in full screen The bird caused substantial damage to the car’s sunroof. Submitted

“I’m very fortunate that it didn’t happen while we were entering the car or exiting the car. Imagine if the incident happened when someone was in the car, not only would we get injured but there would be pieces of glass all over us,” he told Global News.

“You can see the big pieces in the car but there’s a lot of fine particles that you can’t see. I spent three, four hours vacuuming and I couldn’t get rid of it all.”

Fan says what he’s thankful for most is that his young daughter wasn’t near the car at the time of the incident.