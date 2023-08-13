Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Calgary’s oldest street party is back in Marda Loop

By Paula Tran Global News
Posted August 13, 2023 4:55 pm
The Marda Gras Street Festival is the longest-running street festival in the city and it is celebrating its 36th birthday on Sunday.  View image in full screen
The Marda Gras Street Festival is the longest-running street festival in the city and it is celebrating its 36th birthday on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023. . Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calgary’s oldest street party is back in Marda Loop this Sunday with thousands of attendees.

The Marda Gras Street Festival is the longest-running street festival in the city and it is celebrating its 36th birthday on Sunday.

This year, tons of artisans, small businesses and creators are taking the streets of Marda Loop to show off their wares and services. Dancers and musicians will also be performing and various groups are scheduled to show off their musical talent.

Festival manager Shannon McNally said she is expecting a total of 40,000 people to stop by the event this year.

“It’s a local community event but it also draws a lot of people from all around the city for the uniqueness,” she told Global News.

“There’s a huge neighbourhood feel here. Everybody knows one another. A lot of the businesses that own storefronts here also live in the neighbourhood, so it’s very well connected to the community.”

Story continues below advertisement

McNally added a lot of attendees are trying to come out and enjoy the last few weeks of summer.

“Everyone wants to come together and celebrate a beautiful day in August. It’s the dog days of summer,” she said.

Trending Now

“It’s just a really good chance to hang out with your friends and your family and buy something unique.”

Click to play video: 'Stampede regrets? How Calgary is coping after ten days of indiscretion'
Stampede regrets? How Calgary is coping after ten days of indiscretion
Calgarystreet partyStreet Festivalmarda loopmarda grasCalgary street festivalCalgary oldest street partyCalgary street party
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices