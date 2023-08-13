Send this page to someone via email

Calgary’s oldest street party is back in Marda Loop this Sunday with thousands of attendees.

The Marda Gras Street Festival is the longest-running street festival in the city and it is celebrating its 36th birthday on Sunday.

This year, tons of artisans, small businesses and creators are taking the streets of Marda Loop to show off their wares and services. Dancers and musicians will also be performing and various groups are scheduled to show off their musical talent.

Festival manager Shannon McNally said she is expecting a total of 40,000 people to stop by the event this year.

“It’s a local community event but it also draws a lot of people from all around the city for the uniqueness,” she told Global News.

“There’s a huge neighbourhood feel here. Everybody knows one another. A lot of the businesses that own storefronts here also live in the neighbourhood, so it’s very well connected to the community.”

McNally added a lot of attendees are trying to come out and enjoy the last few weeks of summer.

“Everyone wants to come together and celebrate a beautiful day in August. It’s the dog days of summer,” she said.

“It’s just a really good chance to hang out with your friends and your family and buy something unique.”