Interior Health reminding public about the risk of heat-related illnesses

As temperatures across the region are expected to reach the mid-to high-30s over the next several days, Interior Health (IH) is reminding the public about the risk of heat-related illnesses.

A heat-related illness occurs when your body gains heat faster than it can cool itself down, and can lead to feeling weak, disoriented and exhausted, and in some cases, lead to heat stroke.

While anyone can become sick from overheating, IH says older adults, especially those over 60, and people who live alone are at a greater risk.

“It is important to monitor yourself, family members, neighbours and friends during hot weather,” IH said in a statement.

“Consider developing a check-in system for friends, family, and neighbours who are at high risk of heat related illness.

People with pre-existing health conditions, mental illnesses, substance use disorders, limited mobility and other disabilities, as well as those who work outside, those who are pregnant or infants and young children, are also considered to be at a higher risk.

IH says there are many ways to protect yourself from becoming sick, like drinking plenty of water and staying hydrated throughout the day.

“Spray your body with water, wear a damp shirt, take a cold shower or bath,” IH said in a statement.

“Take it easy, especially during the hottest hours of the day. Stay in the shade and use a broad-spectrum sunscreen with 30 SPF or more.”

If you are overheating, it’s important to take immediate action to cool down. Signs of overheating can look like feeling unwell, headache and dizziness, and if not taken seriously, could lead to heat exhaustion or heat stroke.

At this time, no extreme heat emergencies have been issued, but you can check the Environment Canada website for updates on heat warnings in your area by clicking here.