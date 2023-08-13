B.C. braces for heat wave, expected to last all week

Send this page to someone via email

A sweltering and protracted heat wave is expected to arrive today across much of British Columbia and could last for the rest of the week.

Officials have warned residents to prepare for temperatures into the high 30s in the province’s south, and say cooling centres will be open for those looking to escape the heat.

Emergency Management Minister Bowinn Ma has said British Columbians should take precautions to avoid the heat, drink water and limit outdoor activity.

Environment Canada is predicting temperatures as high as 38 C by Wednesday in Kamloops, while in Port Alberni temperatures are expected to remain in the low-to-mid 30s all week.

The weather office issued heat warnings Saturday along the south coast, forecasting that Vancouver, the Fraser Valley and Howe Sound will get temperatures reaching about 33 C, while East Vancouver Island and Sunshine Coast are expected to see daytime temperatures reaching between 29 C and 32 C.

Forests Minister Bruce Ralston has said the above-average temperatures will quickly dry out watersheds and people should continue to conserve water.

More than 80 per cent of the province has reached level 4 or 5 drought conditions, the highest possible rankings.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 13, 2023