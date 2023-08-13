Menu

Environment

B.C. braces for heat wave, expected to last all week

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 13, 2023 12:59 pm
Heat warning issued for southwestern BC
Heat warning issued for southwestern BC
A heat warning has been issued for parts of southwestern B.C., with temperatures expected to reach into the mid-30s and even higher in some parts. These conditions could prove dangerous for some, but as Kamil Karamali reports, there are ways you, your loved ones and neighbours can stay safe.
A sweltering and protracted heat wave is expected to arrive today across much of British Columbia and could last for the rest of the week.

Officials have warned residents to prepare for temperatures into the high 30s in the province’s south, and say cooling centres will be open for those looking to escape the heat.

Emergency Management Minister Bowinn Ma has said British Columbians should take precautions to avoid the heat, drink water and limit outdoor activity.

Environment Canada is predicting temperatures as high as 38 C by Wednesday in Kamloops, while in Port Alberni temperatures are expected to remain in the low-to-mid 30s all week.

Heat warning impacts
Heat warning impacts

The weather office issued heat warnings Saturday along the south coast, forecasting that Vancouver, the Fraser Valley and Howe Sound will get temperatures reaching about 33 C, while East Vancouver Island and Sunshine Coast are expected to see daytime temperatures reaching between 29 C and 32 C.

Forests Minister Bruce Ralston has said the above-average temperatures will quickly dry out watersheds and people should continue to conserve water.

More than 80 per cent of the province has reached level 4 or 5 drought conditions, the highest possible rankings.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 13, 2023

Environment CanadaBC weatherBCBC Heat WaveHeat warningsBC heatBC heat wave next weekEmergency Management Minister Bowinn MaForests Minister Bruce Ralston
© 2023 The Canadian Press

