Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Montreal Pride parade to go on as planned Sunday after 2022 cancellation

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 12, 2023 1:48 pm
Click to play video: 'Intolerance and violence on the rise, Montreal’s LGBTQ2 community sounding the alarm'
Intolerance and violence on the rise, Montreal’s LGBTQ2 community sounding the alarm
As Pride celebrations get underway in Montreal, the LGBTQ2 community is decrying an increase in threats and hate speech. Montreal police say reports of crime against the community are on the rise. As Global’s Gloria Henriquez reports, many are blaming political rhetoric from the United States as part of the problem.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The head of the organization behind Montreal’s LGBTQ+ pride festival says the city’s pride parade will go on as planned Sunday after its abrupt cancellation last year.

The 2022 edition of the parade was cancelled just hours before it was supposed to begin in downtown Montreal.

An independent report later found the incident was due to a misunderstanding among Montreal Pride festival personnel after they discovered 96 of the 200 volunteers needed to work security for the parade were never recruited.

The report identified systemic communications and governance issues within the festival organization and recommended 13 reforms to address them.

Trending Now

Montreal Pride Executive Director Simon Gamache says the organization has since fixed all of the problems that scuttled last year’s parade.

He says Montreal Pride has all of the staff members and volunteers it needs for this year and Sunday’s event will go ahead on schedule.

Advertisement
More on Canada
LGBTQParadeGay villageMontreal Pride ParadeMontreal VillageParade CancellationMontreal Pride Festivalsimon gamacheLGBTQ+ pride festivalMontreal LGBTQ+ pride
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices