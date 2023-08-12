Grand Forks RCMP continue patrols of Christina Lake, with help from regional district

Send this page to someone via email

A popular lake in B.C.’s Southern Interior is seeing regular police patrols this summer, thanks to the local regional district.

The Grand Forks RCMP detachment says its summer boat patrol program would see a reserve constable work four shifts a week, cruising the community and nearby Christina Lake.

However, the detachment said resources are stretched thin this year, with many of the reserve constables filling gaps at other detachments.

Enter the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary, which provided funding for boat-trained officers from other communities to patrol the local lake.

“In addition, the detachment has teamed up with other agencies, namely marine inspectors with Transport Canada and officers with the BC Conservation Services, to enhance the patrols on the water,” said Grand Forks RCMP.

As an example, the detachment said local officers patrolled Christina Lake for several hours on Saturday, Aug. 5.

“That evening, two local officers with BC Conservation Services joined the two RCMP officers and together patrolled well into the night,” said police.

“The goal of this team up was checking on many (recreation) sites ensuring there were no campfires as per the current fire ban. Officers were pleased to find that everyone was complying.”

However, that night, RCMP say a Sea-Doo passed behind them at 9:30 p.m.

Police say they caught up to the Sea-Doo, and found out that the 19-year-old female from Christina Lake did not have a boating (pleasure craft) licence, nor was she wearing a lifejacket or have any navigation lights on.

“The woman was issued two federal violation tickets under the Canada Shipping Act for operating a pleasure craft without competency and operate with a lifejacket or PFD,” said police.

With more hot weather en route, the detachment says residents and visitors can expect to see police out on the water often.

“The RCMP cannot stress enough the importance of safe boating and having the necessary equipment,” said Sgt. Darryl Peppler.

“While we are getting out as much as we can on the water, we would like to get out much more, but overall, we have seen very good compliance and behavior on the water.

“Having a strong presence is a great deterrent for wayward behavior and goes a long way in keeping our water safe for everyone.”