Alberta’s hospitality industry welcomes thousands of workers in July

Alberta’s hospitality industry welcomed thousands of workers last month — many of them to the food service and accommodation sectors.

Statistics Canada numbers, analyzed by Alberta Central, showed employment in those two sectors grew by 10,600 jobs in July, the largest increase across all industries. But employers aren’t just simply hiring, they’re also adding certain perks or benefits to attract and retain employees.

Restauranteur Tony Migliarese is one of them, offering health benefits to his staff. Migliarese, who owns D.O.P and Pizzaface in Calgary, told Global News his workers are like family and should be treated as such.

“Yeah, we do healthcare for sure,” he said. “I think it’s essential. We also try to work a four-shifts-a-week schedule, so they have three days off.

“I’m very blessed to have the staff that we have.”

When asked if the cost of offering health benefits is worth it, he said it actually costs more not to give his Pizzaface workers a piece of the pie.

“If we had a revolving door of staff, I think it costs more to train than it is to keep the people that are here.”

Jeanette Poty, general manager of the Westley Hotel in Calgary, agreed that making employees feel valued is crucial to rebuilding the industry embattled by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“When we first came out of the pandemic, there was such inconsistency,” she said. “Now that travel is coming back, we’re seeing a lot more strength and consistency.”

Poty said that has enabled the hotel to offer staff “more steady work.”

"We're offering staff more consistent hours, which helps with maintaining a workforce that's excited to be here."

While many businesses have had success with their staffing situations, the problem is still far from solved according to Alberta Central. Employment in food service and accommodation remains 10 per cent below pre-COVID levels — one of the highest rates in the country.

Poty and Migliarese aren’t naive to think they won’t have any challenges going ahead, but said they remain optimistic the industry is once again headed in the right direction.

“They’re (the challenges) there,” Migliarese agreed. “But I think any way you can be successful in any business is to pivot.”

“There’s natural transitions and there’s natural comings and goings,” Poty agreed. But I think there will always be people who have a passion for helping people.”