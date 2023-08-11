Lethbridge school zones transition to playground zones in September

Send this page to someone via email

The signs are already in place, but that doesn’t mean they’ve taken effect.

Over the past several weeks, the City of Lethbridge, Alta., has been preparing for the harmonization of school and playground zones that will be enforced starting next month.

In July, city council finalized the change which would see school zones converted to playground zones, meaning drivers will have to pump the brakes from 50 km/h to 30 km/h, year-round from 7:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. daily.

City of Lethbridge Transportation Engineering manager Ahmed Ali says the speed harmonization isn’t a new initiative.

“We are not the only municipality in Alberta or Canada doing this, we are actually in Alberta, one of the last major municipalities doing this,” explained Ali.

He went on to say that research has shown reduced speeds in school zones enhance road safety and help to protect youth.

According to the city, over the length of 300 meters, reducing your speed from 50 km/h to 30 km/h will only add approximately 14 seconds to a commute.

View image in full screen Maps of the North, West and South parts of Lethbridge that will see school zones harmonized to playground zones starting September 5, 2023. City of Lethbridge

Lethbridge School Safety Coordinator with AMA Allison Purcell shares that taking those extra few seconds to slow down will help promote school zone safety within the community.

“Just knowing that drivers are paying more attention and that consistency across the city will be key for students, pedestrians and our patrollers.”

City officials say community engagement from the public in January garnered mixed reactions to the initial proposal but hopes that people will understand the change and see the benefit.

One community member elated to see the harmonization is Slow Your Roll founder Chris DiPasquale.

DiPasquale has been advocating since 2020 for drivers in Lethbridge to slow down in response to the fatal tragedy of 10-year-old Charles McIntyre.

The local boy was struck by a car exiting Crossings Business Centre parking lot and tragically lost his life.

Over the course of three years, DiPasquale has been distributing #SLOWYOURROLL lawn signs and collecting donations to support both the Mindful Munchies program and the Charles McIntyre Fund.

“Our initiative from the start has been broader than just playground zones,” said DiPasquale. “So, when we got that call, we were excited to see the city taking a step in the right direction and really pushing Lethbridge to slow down a bit.”

The transition from school zones to playground zones will take effect in Lethbridge on Sept. 5, 2023, the same day kids head back to class.