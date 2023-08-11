Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

‘Living day by day’: Single mom, with two children, can’t find place to rent in Kelowna

By Klaudia Van Emmerik Global News
Posted August 11, 2023 7:48 pm
Marie and her two children have nowhere to live after their rental home was sold. View image in full screen
Marie and her two children have nowhere to live after their rental home was sold. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The lack of affordable housing in Kelowna has taken a major toll on a single mom of two children, one of whom has special needs.

Marie, who asked Global News not to use her last name, is currently staying at a relative’s home, cramped into one room with her children, ages 7 and 9.

“We’re sharing a bed and a room, ” Marie said. “All three of us.”

Click to play video: 'Invisible Homelessness in Kelowna'
Invisible Homelessness in Kelowna

The single mom is in the thick of the housing crisis after she lost her rental when the home was sold earlier this year.

Story continues below advertisement

“Our landlord ended up having to go into palliative care,” Marie said. “We got the notice in April and to be out in June.”

She and her children spent the month of July with a friend, then moved into the relative’s home.

During that time, Marie said she’s been looking for a three-bedroom apartment, but costs are out of reach.

“Anywhere from $2,700 to over $3,000,” said Marie, who had to give up her retail job a few months ago to provide more care for the seven-year-old.

Click to play video: 'Temporary housing shelter in West Kelowna set to close'
Temporary housing shelter in West Kelowna set to close

For now, she’s on social assistance, but it’s not enough to secure a home.

“I applied to every single low-income housing there possibly was … every resource I could and nothing,” Marie said.

Story continues below advertisement

One of the agencies she reached out to for help is the Ki-Low-Na Friendship Society, which said the list of people needing affordable housing is long.

“We have people coming in every day pleading for help to try and find affordable housing,” said Jo Mansell, the society’s outreach team lead.

“We apply for subsidized housing for people. but there’s a two-to-four-year wait list.”

Making the problem worse for Marie is that with no permanent home, her son can’t access the support he needs.

“I have behaviouralists come in. I’ve been approved for occupational therapists and I can’t have any of these people come into a home that isn’t my home,” Marie said.

Trending Now
Click to play video: 'Kelowna’s Heritage Conservation Area threatened by new build'
Kelowna’s Heritage Conservation Area threatened by new build

Leisa Howell is Ryder’s behaviouralist and is trying to support the family as best as possible.

Story continues below advertisement

“We’re all ready to go. He’s got his computer ready to go and we have nowhere to set up his little area, a little school for him,” said Howell.  “It’s heartbreaking.”

And despite Kelowna being one of the most expensive places to live in Canada, Marie said leaving isn’t an option right now.

“I wish I could,” Marie said. “But it took me years to build him the team that he has. I can’t just up and leave.”

Marie said she spends every day searching for a home and hopes something materializes sooner rather than later.

“I’m living day by day,” she said. “That’s all I can do.”

Click to play video: 'New housing supply act expected to tackle housing crisis'
New housing supply act expected to tackle housing crisis
KelownaOkanagancentral okanaganHomelessnessHomelessAutismhousing crisishousing affordabilityKelowna housingKi Low Na Friendship SocietyHigh Cost Of RentRental hosingSingle mom can't find place to live
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices