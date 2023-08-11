Man missing nearly 2 weeks under ‘strange circumstances’: Mission RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Mission RCMP and the family of a B.C. man missing for nearly two weeks under “strange circumstances” are appealing for help to find him.

Jonathan Young, 55, was reported missing on Aug. 2, after no one had seen him in several days.

Mission RCMP’s Serious Crime Unit took conduct of the case due to what they said was its unusual nature — including Young’s rental car being found on fire in a parking lot at Mission’s Junction Mall on July 30.

In a statement, Young’s family said they were “very concerned” over his well-being, and that neither they nor his friends had heard from him in weeks.

“He is missed and loved by his mother and his siblings, nieces and nephews,” the statement reads.

“We pray that he is safe. We ask anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts, or any information concerning what may have happened to Jonathan, to contact the RCMP immediately.”

Police said they want to hear from anyone with potential information on Young’s whereabouts.

They’re also appealing for information about the vehicle fire, which happened around 11:30 p.m. near the White Spot and London Drugs at the mall.

Police still aren’t sure whether the car fire was deliberately set, or whether it is connected to Young’s disappearance.

Young is described as five-feet-eight-inches tall and 190 pounds with grey hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Mission RCMP at 604-826-7161.