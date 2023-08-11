Menu

Share

Canada

New NDP leader in New Brunswick says he will rebuild party, work in non-profit sector

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 11, 2023 4:03 pm
Alex White officially became leader of the New Brunswick New Democratic Party Friday by acclamation. White is seen in an undated handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-NB NDP
Alex White officially became leader of the New Brunswick New Democratic Party Friday by acclamation. White is seen in an undated handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-NB NDP
Alex White has been named leader of the New Brunswick NDP.

The 39-year-old was NDP interim leader for about one year before he was acclaimed in the role today.

White says that in addition to his position as party leader he will look for a second job, in the non-profit sector, to supplement his income.

The NDP failed to win a seat in the 2020 provincial election, earning 1.6 per cent of the vote.

White says his party has started to rebuild, including by recruiting more members.

He says his priorities include focusing on the next election and convincing voters that the NDP is not only a viable choice but also a party that will advocate for working people.

“What people need to understand is that everyone’s struggling, and they’re all struggling in very similar ways,” he said in an interview.

“Everything is incredibly expensive. Everything is chaotic and unstable. And really, there’s no party around that is promising to address these issues everyone has — there’s a lot of politics of division.

“There’s a lot of politics of fear. And that’s not the way to progress New Brunswick forward.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 11, 2023.

NDPpoliticsNew Democratic PartyNDP leaderNB NDPNew Brunswick NDPalex white
© 2023 The Canadian Press

