Canada

Why a N.B. competitor hopes to highlight women’s rights issues at Miss Universe pageant

By Shelley Steeves Global News
Posted August 11, 2023 3:09 pm
Growing up in Iran, Giahi said she always had a passion for helping others. She's the only Maritime contestant to become a finalist in the 2023 edition of the Miss Universe Canada pageant. View image in full screen
Growing up in Iran, Giahi said she always had a passion for helping others. She's the only Maritime contestant to become a finalist in the 2023 edition of the Miss Universe Canada pageant. Ainaz Giahi
A young New Brunswick woman who immigrated to Canada five years ago is now realizing a life-long dream to stand on stage at the Miss Universe Canada pageant.

Growing up in Iran, Ainaz Giahi said she always had a passion for helping others.

“I want to give something back to this New Brunswick that I live in,” said the 20-year-old.

Giahi has been serving as a volunteer at the Moncton hospital in New Brunswick for several years and now she is getting ready to represent her new home province at the Miss Universe Canada pageant being held in Vancouver on August 14th.

“Miss Universe in general was a very big thing in my culture and country and ever since I was a kid, they would be showing it on TV and I was like ‘mom I want to do it one day’,” said Ainaz.

Giahi is the only Maritime contestant to become a finalist in 2023. Now a permanent resident in Canada, she said that she’s looking forward to soon becoming a Canadian citizen.

The pageant gives her an opportunity to showcase her platform, which includes standing up for women’s rights. She says back home in Iran it was harder to speak out.

“It is not just about my country where I am originally from, it is also about here and everywhere in the world where women need to have more protection and power to speak their minds,” she said.

Giahi plans to become a plastic surgeon one day and will stay in New Brunswick to practice medicine.

Berthe Prud’homme works with Giahi as a hospital volunteer.

“I think it is grand to see young people looking forward to life and helping others,” she said.

Giahi is also raising awareness and funds for SOS Children’s Villages Canada which is a not-for-profit organization that provides homes and families for children in need.

New BrunswickMonctonIranMiss UniverseMiss Universe CanadapageantAinaz GiahiSOS Children’s Villages Canada
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

