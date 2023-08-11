Man in life-threatening condition after late-night CTrain collision

Calgary police are investigating a serious collision involving a CTrain and a pedestrian Thursday night at the Franklin LRT Station. This is the second incident this week involving a pedestrian being struck by a CTrain.
Police say shortly before 11 p.m. they were called to the Franklin LRT Station at 2826 Memorial Dr. S.E., for reports of a man being struck by a CTrain.
At the time, it was believed the pedestrian, a man in his 30s, was standing on the platform when he lost his balance and fell onto the tracks. Several minutes later, a northbound train arrived at the station. The pedestrian was hit by the lead car of the train and dragged a short distance.
The man sustained serious, life-threatening injuries and was transported to hospital for treatment. The driver of the train and passengers were not injured in the collision.
Drug impairment is being investigated as a factor for the pedestrian in the collision, however, police say alcohol, drugs and speed are not considered to be factors for the driver of the train.
Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or who has dashcam footage is asked to contact police by calling 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
Comments