Crime

Would-be Good Samaritans targeted in Wellington County: OPP

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted August 11, 2023 10:59 am
Wellington OPP say two people are out more than $100 after an individual targeted would-be Good Samaritans.

Last Thursday, police said a 66-year-old from Centre Wellington tried to help someone out at a gas station in Fergus by lending them $80.

The unknown individual reportedly told the resident he needed money to get a disabled vehicle home and that he’d pay him back quickly.

OPP said the victim reported the incident to authorities after he spent a week trying to get a hold of the man.

Three days later police said someone approached a 77 -year-old from Guelph/Eramosa, along Wellington Road 124.

Similar to the previous incident, authorities said the man promised to pay the victim back after being given $80.

The victim was not able to get a hold him, however.

The man has been described as being in his 50s, five feet 11 inches tall with a medium build, having greying hair with a moustache/goatee and possibly wearing glasses.

OPP said he was also driving a black SUV.

 

