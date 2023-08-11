Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Victim of assault with a bat suffered life-altering injuries, Manitoba RCMP say

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted August 11, 2023 10:43 am
RCMP Norway House detachment. View image in full screen
RCMP Norway House detachment. RCMP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Two women have been charged with aggravated assault after an incident earlier this month in Kinosao Sipi Cree Nation, Manitoba RCMP say.

Police said they were called to a home in the community on the afternoon of Aug. 2, and found a pair of victims who had been assaulted with a bat.

One of the victims, a 37-year-old woman, was treated in hospital and released. The other victim, 36, suffered life-altering injuries in the attack. He was flown to hospital in Winnipeg.

Police said they found the two suspects at the scene and arrested them without incident. They will appear in court in Norway House in October, each facing two counts of aggravated assault.

Norway House RCMP continue to investigate.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg cops seek suspect in random afternoon assault of woman in parking lot'
Winnipeg cops seek suspect in random afternoon assault of woman in parking lot
RCMPAssaultManitoba RCMPcrime in ManitobaBeatingNorway House RCMPassault with a bat
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices