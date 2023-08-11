Victim of assault with a bat suffered life-altering injuries, Manitoba RCMP say

Send this page to someone via email

Two women have been charged with aggravated assault after an incident earlier this month in Kinosao Sipi Cree Nation, Manitoba RCMP say.

Police said they were called to a home in the community on the afternoon of Aug. 2, and found a pair of victims who had been assaulted with a bat.

One of the victims, a 37-year-old woman, was treated in hospital and released. The other victim, 36, suffered life-altering injuries in the attack. He was flown to hospital in Winnipeg.

Police said they found the two suspects at the scene and arrested them without incident. They will appear in court in Norway House in October, each facing two counts of aggravated assault.

Norway House RCMP continue to investigate.