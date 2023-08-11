Menu

Canada

Workers at Extendicare Kingston on information picket line over payroll issues

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted August 11, 2023 1:57 pm
Workers from Extendicare Kingston have started an information picket line because they say they haven't been paid properly in months. View image in full screen
Workers from Extendicare Kingston have started an information picket line because they say they haven't been paid properly in months. Fawwaz Muhammad-Yusuf/Global News
Employees at a Kingston long-term care home have taken their concerns to the streets after they say their employer has not been able to give them proper paycheques for months.

According to the union representing the workers, since April, when Extendicare Kingston began a new payroll software, WorkDay, employees have repeatedly been missing out on full pay.

“Many thousands of dollars are owed to these very hard-working, healthcare workers,” the union said in a statement.

The local said it has been working with Extendicare for the last four months, offering several extensions on a deadline to pay their employees. Still, the union says the long-term care home has not paid its workers in full.

The information picket line began Tuesday. Workers are not out on strike as of yet, but are out on the street on their time off trying to inform the public of their concerns.

Extendicare Kingston said it was “in dialogue with the union” and that it would provide an update later in the day.

