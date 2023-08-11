Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

West Nile virus detected in Prince Edward County

By Ryan Peddigrew Global News
Posted August 11, 2023 10:16 am
Mosquitoes trapped within city limits confirmed to be carrying the West Nile virus. View image in full screen
Hastings Prince Edward Public Health says the summer's first case was detected in Sidney Township. File / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health says mosquitoes carrying the West Nile virus have been found in Sidney Township, Prince Edward County.

Public health says recent hot and rainy weather may have led to an increase in the mosquito population.

This is the first sighting this year, and was made through the health unit’s “regular surveillance” for the virus.

Symptoms of West Nile virus include fever, muscle weakness, stiff neck, confusion, severe headache, light sensitivity, tremors, numbness and vision loss.

“Mosquitoes that may be carrying West Nile virus will typically appear in July, peak in numbers by mid-August, and decline significantly by early September,” said Andrew Landy, manager of healthy environments at the health unit.

The health unit says now is the time to take extra care to protect yourself and your loved ones from the virus. This means taking extra precautions, especially around dawn and dusk, against mosquitoes, like long clothing and wearing DEET or icaridin repellant. Also, the health unit recommends removing any standing pools of water, which is where mosquitoes lay their eggs.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The health unit says anyone who thinks they may be experiencing symptoms should contact their health-care provider.

— with files from Global News’ Alexandra Mazur. 

More on Canada
Public healthMosquitoesPrince Edward CountyWest Nile VirusWest NileHastings Prince Edward Public HealthWest Nile Virus Sydney Township
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices