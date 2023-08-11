West Nile virus detected in Prince Edward County

Send this page to someone via email

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health says mosquitoes carrying the West Nile virus have been found in Sidney Township, Prince Edward County.

Public health says recent hot and rainy weather may have led to an increase in the mosquito population.

This is the first sighting this year, and was made through the health unit’s “regular surveillance” for the virus.

Symptoms of West Nile virus include fever, muscle weakness, stiff neck, confusion, severe headache, light sensitivity, tremors, numbness and vision loss.

“Mosquitoes that may be carrying West Nile virus will typically appear in July, peak in numbers by mid-August, and decline significantly by early September,” said Andrew Landy, manager of healthy environments at the health unit.

The health unit says now is the time to take extra care to protect yourself and your loved ones from the virus. This means taking extra precautions, especially around dawn and dusk, against mosquitoes, like long clothing and wearing DEET or icaridin repellant. Also, the health unit recommends removing any standing pools of water, which is where mosquitoes lay their eggs.

The health unit says anyone who thinks they may be experiencing symptoms should contact their health-care provider.

— with files from Global News’ Alexandra Mazur.