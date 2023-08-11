Menu

Crime

2 men found with serious injuries in Toronto

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted August 11, 2023 9:45 am
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. Global News
Toronto police say officers found two men with serious injuries in the city’s south end.

Emergency crews were called to Lake Shore Boulevard West and Bathurst Street just before 9 a.m. Friday.

Police said one of the men had no vital signs and officers were performing life-saving measures.

Paramedics told Global News they took both men to hospital. They said one of the men was transported in critical condition but they did not have a current update for the second man.

It was unclear what type of injuries the men sustained.

