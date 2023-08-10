Okanagan filmmakers challenged to create in 48-hour film competition

Local filmmakers both amateur and professional are about to feel the crunch in the region’s first 48 Hour Film Project.

The project is part on an international competition that is making its debut in Vernon, B.C. that challenges participants to write, shoot and edit a short film in 48 hours.

Health Fletcher and Harrison Coe are co-producers of the 48 Hour Film Project in Vernon, B.C., and hope that by bringing the competition to the Okanagan, they can put local talent on international screens.

“The best film from our city will go onto Filmapalooza in Lisbon, Portugal next year,” said Fletcher.

“Filmapalooza is a collection of all the 48 Hour Film ‘best of’ recipients to all come together where they get reviewed and screened. After that, candidates that win from that competition then qualify to move on to the Cannes Film Festival in the short film category.”

Competitors from across the province are welcome to join in the fun, however they need to be in Vernon on Sept. 15 to pick up their packet that reveals the secret components that need to be included in their film. There is a secret prop, a character who must be included and a line that a character needs to say.

President of The Film Factory in Kelowna, Jeff Myers, has taken part in 48-hour challenges in the past, and is offering a discount to participants who need to rent gear to participate.

“With new filmmakers it provides some new challenges that are actually really fun. You get to go into the trenches with however many people are in your crew and it’s really neat because the 48 hours really forces you to do something amazing in a really short amount of time,” said Myers.

Registration is now open for the 48 Hour Film Project that starts on Sept. 15 and there are three information sessions scheduled where anyone with questions can get them answered.

One of the information sessions is at Rustic Reel Brewing Company on Aug. 15 at 5 p.m. in Kelowna, the second is in Vernon at Marten Brewing Co. Aug. 19 at 5 p.m. and the third is in Penticton Aug. 20 at the Tempest Theatre & Film Society at 3 p.m.

For more information visit www.48hourfilm.com

