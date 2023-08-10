Scotland makes debut at World Junior Lacrosse Championship in Saskatoon

Six countries make up this year’s field at the IIJL World Junior Lacrosse Championship in Saskatoon, however only one team enters and leaves the SaskTel Centre wearing kilts.

It’s what’s become a pre- and post-game tradition for the Scotland contingent.

“It’s really special,” said Scotland leading scorer Nolan Eastwood. “We get a couple looks walking around the arena but it really brings us together. It’s something that breaks the ice for all of us and is something new for everyone, we love it.”

For the first time in program history, Scotland is competing on the World Junior stage with the team getting its first two games at the tournament under its belt.

A developing lacrosse nation, Scotland’s roster is built from North American-born players like Eastwood who both wanted to compete for a World Junior title and to celebrate their heritage as well.

“My grandmother being from there and trying to build it, the sport we love, bringing it back to where we’re connected to is really important and special to us,” said Eastwood.

Saskatchewan SWAT defender Connor Mooney is wearing the Scottish crest for the first time in his lacrosse career this week, seeing plenty of time as one of the handful of locals participating in the tournament.

He’s now getting the opportunity to honour his grandfather’s birth country while also hitting the floor in front of friends and family.

“I don’t have to fly,” said Mooney. “Flights suck.

“It represents where my family is from and I’m glad to represent it.”

Head coach Thomas Moffat originally hails from British Columbia, however has been a part of Scotland’s national men’s program since 2019 and is hopeful that the country’s inclusion at the junior level in Saskatchewan will spark more interest in the sport overseas.

“As of right now we don’t have a ton of facilities that are dedicated to lacrosse,” said Moffat. “But in the next few years I’m sure we can get there and really just have the whole country buy into the sport as a whole, and hopefully get us to that next step.”

Despite still searching for their first win at the tournament as a program, the Scots narrowly suffered 18-14 and 13-11 losses to the United States and Israel who are both top-five ranked nations in the world.

Punching above their weight class, the hope from players like Eastwood is for Scotland to one day become a lacrosse powerhouse like their competitors.

“Getting kids young, letting them watch and see people connected to Scotland and them knowing they can compete with the best lacrosse players in the world here,” said Eastwood. “That’s what we want to show them — that they’re able to do that, too.”

Scotland faces Poland on Thursday night with the winner advancing to Friday’s semi-final tilt against either Canada or the United States.