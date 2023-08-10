Menu

Canada

‘An incredible service’: West Island blood centre holds open house to encourage donations

By Elizabeth Zogalis Global News
Posted August 10, 2023 4:19 pm
FILE - A person donates blood during a blood drive.
FILE - A person donates blood during a blood drive. File -Lindsey Shuey/Republican-Herald via AP
West Islanders had a chance to give blood on Thursday without an appointment. For the second year in a row, Globule Kirkland held its walk-in blood drive.

Every 80 seconds, someone needs blood in Québec.

“We always need blood, every day, 24/7,” said Héma-Quebec spokesperson, Patrice Lavoie.

Globule Kirkland opened in April 2021 and is the only blood donation centre on the West Island.

“We have several donors across Quebec but here in the West Island, we have appointments that aren’t being taken, that’s why we decided to have this event today,” added Lavoie.

This second annual open house is designed to encourage donations in the community. Sixty donors gave blood or plasma at last year’s drive.

“You can give blood, you can give plasma, and you can give plaquettes as well. It depends on your blood type and your situation,” he said.

Héma-Quebec added the open house is also an opportunity for potential donors to ask questions, get familiar with the process and even make an appointment for another day.

Several West Island mayors were also present to support the cause. Pierrefonds-Roxboro Mayor Jim Beis admitted it’s not his favourite thing to do but it’s important he donates blood when he can.

“I never really gave much when I was younger, until I realized the true need as I got older,” said Beis. “So I don’t do it easily, but I do do it.”

Ste-Anne-de-Bellevue Mayor Paola Hawa says Héma-Quebec’s mission is important for everyone.

“For every one donation of blood, it saves three lives, so you can imagine, they do an incredible service, especially to the West Island,” said Hawa.

Hema-Québec says summer donations are vital. Last month they were calling for 500 additional weekly donations. Especially from those with O positive and negative blood types.

