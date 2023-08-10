Saskatchewan set to hit the polls in final day of voting for three byelections

Send this page to someone via email

The time has come for the people of Saskatchewan to hit the polls, as three separate provincial byelections culminate Thursday.

Seats in Regina Walsh Acres, Regina Coronation Park and Lumsden-Morse are all up for grabs.

All three had been Saskatchewan Party seats.

Lumsden-Morse

The Lumsden-Morse constituency has been held by the Sask. Party since it was created in 2016.

MLA and former minister of agriculture Lyle Stewart has held the position, collecting more than 70 per cent of the vote in both the 2016 and 2020 elections.

This spring, Stwart announced his resignation for health reasons.

The names on the ballot this year are:

Kaitlyn Stadnyk, New Democratic Party

Isaiah Hunter, Saskatchewan Green Party

Les Guillemin, Buffalo Party of Saskatchewan

Blaine McLeod, Saskatchewan Party

Jon Hromek, Saskatchewan United Party

Regina Coronation Park

The Sask. Party’s Mark Docherty has held the seat since 2011, but the Sask. NDP has had success in the riding before.

The NDP’s Kim Trew held the seat from 1986 to 2011, and nearly won again in 2016 and 2020.

Docherty resigned in February to pursue other opportunities.

The names on the ballot are:

Noor Burki, New Democratic Party

Olasehinde Ben Adebayo, Progressive Conservative Party of Saskatchewan

Kendra Anderson, Saskatchewan Green Party

Riaz Ahmad, Saskatchewan Party

Reid Hill, Saskatchewan Progress Party

Regina Walsh Acres

A seat once dominated the NDP from 1967 to 2011, has been held by the Sask. Party for the last 12 years.

MLA Derek Meyers has held the seat since 2020, before dying of cancer on March 28.

The names on the ballot are:

Jared Clarke, New Democratic Party

Rose Buscholl, Progressive Conservative Party of Saskatchewan

Joseph Reynolds, Saskatchewan Green Party

Nevin Markwart, Saskatchewan Party

Five days of advance voting took place before election day. Polls opened at 9 a.m. Thursday and close at 8 p.m., with results expected to start rolling in around 8:30 p.m.

According to a tally provided by Elections Saskatchewan for the first five days of voting, 1,861 votes have been cast in Lumsden-Morse, 2,475 have been cast in Regina Coronation Park, and 3,013 have been cast in Regina Walsh Acres.

Voters in the ridings can find their polling locations on voter cards or online.