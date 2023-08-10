Menu

Sports

Rain delays 3rd-round play at National Bank Open in Toronto

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 10, 2023 1:52 pm
Third-round play at the National Bank Open men’s tennis tournament is delayed due to rain.

Canada’s Milos Raonic was down a break to American Mackenzie McDonald when play was suspended at Sobeys Stadium.

McDonald broke Raonic in the opening game and had a 3-2 lead in the opening set.

Raonic, from Thornhill, Ont., is the lone Canadian left in the singles draw at the Masters 1000 tournament.

The former world No. 3 is playing in his third tournament since returning from an injury break of nearly two years.

In the early match on the grandstand court, Spain’s Alejandro Davidovich Fokina has a 7-6 (4), 2-3 lead on third-seeded Norwegian Casper Ruud.

Click to play video: 'Severe thunderstorm warning for Toronto and parts of GTA'
Severe thunderstorm warning for Toronto and parts of GTA
TorontoSportsWeatherTennisMilos RaonicNational Bank OpenNational Bank Open delayNational Bank Open rain delayNational Bank Open Toronto
© 2023 The Canadian Press

