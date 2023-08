See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

One person is dead after being struck by a train in the RM of Springsfield, Man.

Oakbank RCMP responded to the incident on Aug. 9 at approximately 12:25 p.m. They say a 40-year-old female pedestrian from Saskatoon was hit by a train at a crossing on Day Street, near Risque Avenue.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

RCMP officers, along with CP police, continue to investigate.