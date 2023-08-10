Menu

Canada

Minitonas, Man. armed robbery leads to drug and weapons bust

By Daisy Woelk Global News
Posted August 10, 2023 2:40 pm
On Aug. 7, police say a team of cops searched the house of an armed robbery suspect and found a host of drugs, weaponry, drug trafficking equipment and stolen property. View image in full screen
On Aug. 7, police say a team of cops searched the house of an armed robbery suspect and found a host of drugs, weaponry, drug trafficking equipment and stolen property. Manitoba RCMP
Three suspects have been arrested after a police raid turned up a host of drugs, weaponry, drug trafficking equipment and stolen property from an armed robbery just days before.

On Aug. 3, Swan River, Man., RCMP were told about the robbery that happened Aug. 2, in which a man was held hostage by five people in a garage on 2nd Avenue in the small town of Minitonas.

The victim came out with minor injuries.

Cops then executed a search warrant inside the home of one of the suspects on the long weekend Monday.

Police said they found and seized about 193 grams of crystal meth, three grams of heroin, 104 grams of cocaine, 3.9 grams of ecstasy (MDMA), four grams of fentanyl/heroin mix, pellet guns, a cattle prod, brass knuckles, firearm parts, ammunition, scales and drug trafficking equipment.

Stolen property from the robbery just days before was also found, authorities said.

Three suspects were arrested at the scene and face a plethora of charges.

One man, 27, is charged with:

  • robbery with a firearm
  • pointing a firearm
  • using an imitation firearm in the commission of an offence
  • forcible confinement
  • uttering threats
  • unauthorized possession of a firearm
  • possession of property obtained by crime
  • five counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking (cocaine, fentanyl, heroin, crystal meth, MDMA)
  • two counts of possession of a weapon contrary to an order
  • resisting/obstructing a police officer

One woman, 37, is charged with:

  • robbery with a firearm
  • pointing a firearm
  • using an imitation firearm in the commission of an offence
  • forcible confinement
  • uttering threat
  • possession of property obtained by crime
  • five counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking

One 27-year-old man from Teulon, Man., is charged with:

  • five counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking
  • possession of property obtained by crime
  • unauthorized possession of a firearm.

RCMP say the investigation continues.

Manitoba RCMPArmed RobberyDrug TraffickingDrug BustHostageSwan RiverPolice Raid
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

