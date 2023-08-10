Saskatoon morning news rewind: Thursday, Aug. 10

See more sharing options

Circle Drive North Bridge rehabilitation project, Saskatoon Berries head coach Joe Carnahan and foster families in Adopt a Pet.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Thursday, Aug. 10, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Work continues on Circle Drive North Bridge

Rehabilitation work continues on the Circle Drive North Bridge.

Crews have completed the westbound lanes and are now working on the eastbound lanes.

Engineering manager Todd Grabowski explains why the rehabilitation work is needed and what is involved with the project.

3:35 Work continues on Circle Drive North Bridge

Saskatoon Berries head coach Joe Carnahan starting player recruitment

The hype around the Saskatoon Berries has been growing this summer, with the city hosting baseball action in the WCBL starting in 2024.

The Saskatoon baseball club has also announced that Joe Carnahan will be their new head coach, joining the team following coaching and championship years with the Swift Current 57’s.

Carnahan joins Chantal Wagner to discuss his steps in recruiting a team for next season and the hype surrounding the team.

3:08 Saskatoon Berries head coach Joe Carnahan starting player recruitment

Topher nearly ready for adoption from the Saskatoon SPCA

Topher is a seven-week-old puppy currently in a foster home and not quite ready for adoption.

Sheila Gibbons from the Saskatoon SPCA talks about the need for more foster families in Adopt a Pet.

Gibbons also speaks about an upcoming event at the shelter — Puptoberfest.

4:03 Topher nearly ready for adoption from the Saskatoon SPCA

