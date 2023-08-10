Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Blogs

Saskatoon morning news rewind: Thursday, Aug. 10

By David Giles Global News
Posted August 10, 2023 11:19 am
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Thursday, Aug. 10'
Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Thursday, Aug. 10
WATCH: Sunny breaks this afternoon — Chantal Wagner has what you need to know in your Thursday, Aug. 10, morning SkyTracker forecast for Saskatoon and area.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Circle Drive North Bridge rehabilitation project, Saskatoon Berries head coach Joe Carnahan and foster families in Adopt a Pet.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Thursday, Aug. 10, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Work continues on Circle Drive North Bridge

Rehabilitation work continues on the Circle Drive North Bridge.

Crews have completed the westbound lanes and are now working on the eastbound lanes.

Engineering manager Todd Grabowski explains why the rehabilitation work is needed and what is involved with the project.

Click to play video: 'Work continues on Circle Drive North Bridge'
Work continues on Circle Drive North Bridge

Saskatoon Berries head coach Joe Carnahan starting player recruitment

The hype around the Saskatoon Berries has been growing this summer, with the city hosting baseball action in the WCBL starting in 2024.

Story continues below advertisement

The Saskatoon baseball club has also announced that Joe Carnahan will be their new head coach, joining the team following coaching and championship years with the Swift Current 57’s.

Carnahan joins Chantal Wagner to discuss his steps in recruiting a team for next season and the hype surrounding the team.

Click to play video: 'Saskatoon Berries head coach Joe Carnahan starting player recruitment'
Saskatoon Berries head coach Joe Carnahan starting player recruitment

Topher nearly ready for adoption from the Saskatoon SPCA

Trending Now

Topher is a seven-week-old puppy currently in a foster home and not quite ready for adoption.

Sheila Gibbons from the Saskatoon SPCA talks about the need for more foster families in Adopt a Pet.

Gibbons also speaks about an upcoming event at the shelter — Puptoberfest.

Click to play video: 'Topher nearly ready for adoption from the Saskatoon SPCA'
Topher nearly ready for adoption from the Saskatoon SPCA

Saskatoon’s top headlines: Thursday, Aug. 10

Chris Carr has Saskatoon’s top headlines for Thursday, Aug. 10.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon’s top headlines: Thursday, Aug. 10'
Saskatoon’s top headlines: Thursday, Aug. 10
BaseballCity of SaskatoonAdopt a PetSaskatoon SPCAGlobal News Morning SaskatoonWCBLCircle Drive North BridgeSaskatoon Berries
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices