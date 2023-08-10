Man allegedly spits at Peterborough police officer during arrest

See more sharing options

A Peterborough man is facing an assault charge after an incident with police on Wednesday evening.

Peterborough police say a domestic incident at a home in the area of Parkhill Road East and Armour Road was reported around 7 p.m.

When they arrived, officers learned of a second call in the area in regard to the same man.

Officers found the man outside of the home and tried to calm him down. However, police say the man continued to display “aggressive behaviour.”

“Officers attempted to take him into custody and during the arrest the suspect spat at an officer,” police stated.

The 21-year-old Peterborough man was charged with assaulting a peace officer.

He was later released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Sept. 12.