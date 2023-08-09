Hastings Prince Edward Public Health announces service disruptions

Send this page to someone via email

A media release issued by Hastings Prince Edward Public Health is warning of temporary service disruptions that could impact area residents.

According to HPEPH they are in negotiations with the Ontario Nurses Association Local 31 and the service disruptions will continue until an agreement is reached.

Roughly six programs are either currently suspended or will be in the coming days. A full list of the programs and alternatives are posted on the Hastings Prince Edward Public Health web site Service Disruption Notice .

The notice also lists a number of programs that will continue during the service disruption including dental clinics, safer drug use supplies and the water sample collection bottles will continue to be available.