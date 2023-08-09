New ‘Ride Ready Stations’ teach Calgary bus riders how to use bike racks

Calgary Transit has announced the launch of Ride Ready Stations, which are practice units that give commuters hands-on experience to confidently use bike racks on buses.

The city says these specially designed practice units will provide riders with an opportunity to familiarize themselves with how to load and unload a bike into a bike rack in a controlled environment.

“We want customers to feel ready to hop on a bus with their bike and enjoy the flexibility it offers without any hesitations,” said Amanda Bradley, Communication and Information Lead.

Hey #CTRiders, want to practice loading your bike into a bike rack before riding a Calgary Transit bus? We got you! Come try out one of our Ride Ready Stations at Heritage bus loop now, or at Saddletowne later this month. #Bikeandride pic.twitter.com/EozkuMzRAr — Calgary Transit (@calgarytransit) August 9, 2023

Starting Wednesday, Ride Ready Stations will be set up at busy transit locations around the city, beginning with Heritage bus loop. Saddletowne bus loop will be in mid-August and in September they’ll switch locations to Brentwood and McKnight-Westwinds bus loops.

“The goal is to allow as many commuters as possible to take advantage of this valuable opportunity,” said Bradley.

