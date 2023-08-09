Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - QR Calgary

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Lifestyle

New ‘Ride Ready Stations’ teach Calgary bus riders how to use bike racks

By Megan Yamoah Global News
Posted August 9, 2023 6:04 pm
The city of Calgary says by the end of 2023, they plan to have all regular sized and articulated buses equipped with bike racks. View image in full screen
The city of Calgary says by the end of 2023, they plan to have all regular sized and articulated buses equipped with bike racks. Courtesy / City of Calgary
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calgary Transit has announced the launch of Ride Ready Stations, which are practice units that give commuters hands-on experience to confidently use bike racks on buses.

The city says these specially designed practice units will provide riders with an opportunity to familiarize themselves with how to load and unload a bike into a bike rack in a controlled environment.

“We want customers to feel ready to hop on a bus with their bike and enjoy the flexibility it offers without any hesitations,” said Amanda Bradley, Communication and Information Lead.

Story continues below advertisement

Starting Wednesday, Ride Ready Stations will be set up at busy transit locations around the city, beginning with Heritage bus loop. Saddletowne bus loop will be in mid-August and in September they’ll switch locations to Brentwood and McKnight-Westwinds bus loops.

“The goal is to allow as many commuters as possible to take advantage of this valuable opportunity,” said Bradley.

Click to play video: 'Feds announce $325M investment for Calgary Transit electrical buses'
Feds announce $325M investment for Calgary Transit electrical buses
Related News
city of calgaryTransitCalgaryBusCalgary TransitCommutersBrentwoodAmanda BradleyMcKnight-WestwindsSaddletowneRide Ready Stations
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices