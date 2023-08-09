Jobs will be wiped out with Alberta’s pause on renewable energy: industry group

Send this page to someone via email

An industry group says Alberta’s decision to pause approvals of new renewable energy projects is putting the lives of thousands of workers on hold.

Iron and Earth, a group that assists fossil fuel employees transition to the renewables industry, says the United Conservative Party government’s move will wipe out an entire season of work.

Director Luisa Da Silva says those workers have bills to pay and many are likely to leave the province.

Meanwhile, video has surfaced of Rob Anderson, Premier Danielle Smith’s chief of staff, describing the renewable industry as a scam.

The video was made before Smith re-entered politics in May 2022.

Smith’s office has not disavowed the video, which appears to have been made for The Western Standard, a conservative news outlet.

Story continues below advertisement

Nagwan Al-Guneid, the Opposition NDP’s utilities critic, says Anderson’s remarks are an insult to the thousands of Albertans who work in the industry.